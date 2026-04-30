Armstrong, Baker, Sinatra top list of Russia’s most popular jazz musicians — study reveals

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russians' interest in jazz grew by 17% in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, according to a study by the Kion Music service, which was available to TASS. The most popular artists were Louis Armstrong, Chet Baker and Frank Sinatra.

"For the International Jazz Day (marked annually on April 30 - TASS), the Kion Music service analyzed streaming activity in this category since the beginning of the year to find out what artists performing in this genre are the most popular, as well as the demand for this type of content overall. A 17% year-over-year increase in streams has been detected. Louis Armstrong was the most popular artist among users, followed by Chet Baker and Frank Sinatra. "What a Wonderful World" is the most streamed song in the segment studied," the statement reads.

Roy Ayers took fourth place, followed by Herbie Hancock.

Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, followed by John Coltrane.

Oscar Peterson and Charlie Parker rounded out the list of favorites.

According to the study, jazz is most popular in the Rostov Region. Residents of the Novosibirsk and Samara Regions also show increased interest in the genre. Yakutia and St. Petersburg and its surrounding areas took fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Among the most listened to tracks were "What a Wonderful World" (Louis Armstrong), "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" (Roy Ayers), "My Funny Valentine" (Chet Baker), and "Cantaloupe Island" (Herbie Hancock).