US, Iran seem inclined to extend ceasefire, Turkey’s top diplomat says

VIENNA, April 29. /TASS/. The United States and Iran are leaning toward extending the ceasefire so that they can negotiate further, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Austrian counterpart, Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Vienna.

"Right now, extending the ceasefire is key. We view it as crucial that the war not resume. When the ceasefire was first announced, we stated then that two weeks may not be enough to reach agreement on lots of major issues. We may need extra time, and a ceasefire extension. I can see that the sides are, honestly speaking, amenable to this," Turkey’s top diplomat shared.

"Global pressure, too, makes" extending the ceasefire necessary. "I think the next few days will be very important, especially for the sides to clarify their positions. It is very important that both sides strive for reaching agreements on a sustainable ceasefire and peace as well as reopening the Strait of Hormuz. There are some details here that need to be settled," he added.