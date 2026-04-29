Israeli attacks claim 2,576 Lebanese lives since March 2 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, April 29. /TASS/. At least 42 people were killed and 99 wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli Air Force strikes on southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire established on April 17, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

"The total number of civilians killed since the military escalation began on March 2 has reached 2,576, with 7,962 wounded," the ministry said in a summary posted on its X page.

The agency said the number of casualties is expected to rise in the coming hours, as Israel continues to strike targets belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.