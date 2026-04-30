US lost war with Iran, trying to make up for it through talks — Iranian diplomat

CAIRO, April 30. /TASS/. The United States has lost the war with Iran and is now trying to make up for it at the negotiating table, Iranian Ambassador to Egypt Mojtaba Ferdowsi-Pour told TASS.

"The United States has lost on the battlefield, both from the point of view of the global economy and in the energy sector, and in terms of currency, since settlements in dollars are shrinking. <…> They have been defeated but are trying to win at the negotiating table through diplomacy," he said, adding that "after all the attacks," Iran has the right "not to engage in negotiations but demand what it wants from the other side."