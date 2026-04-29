White House may submit supplemental for war with Iran, ammunition procurement — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. The US administration may send an additional request to the US congress for a hefty sum needed to continue the war with Iran and purchase ammunition to replenish empty US arsenals, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.

"If and when the supplemental is submitted, the majority of it would not just be for Iran, [but for] munitions," he said during hearings in the Committee on Armed Services of the US House of Representatives.

At the same time, he added that the US administration would request less than $25 billion to continue the military operation against Iran.

"On Iran, it would be less than 25 billion. But there's a lot more we would ask for [in total, including the cost of replenishing US arsenals]," Hegseth said.