UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC leading to political consequences — expert

BANGKOK, April 29. /TASS/. The withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates from OPEC and OPEC+ will lead to significant political implications for Persian Gulf countries although will not have material influence on the oil market, retired Royal Thai Army General and geopolitical economy expert Somchai Virunhaphol told TASS.

"The UAE withdrawing from the OPEC and the wider OPEC+ alliance will only slightly reduce their bargaining power. It is unlikely to have a significant impact on the oil market as well. However, the political consequences are substantial, particularly concerning the long-standing rifts within the Gulf states, such as the past isolation of Qatar and conflicts between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over military support in Yemen or the UAE's dissatisfaction with oil production quotas," the expert said.

"Crucially, the UAE has clearly declared its allegiance to Israel and the United States and no longer recognizes Saudi Arabia as the dominant power within the Gulf. It remains to be seen how this wealthy, relatively small state, which has played a significant role in intervening in several unstable countries like Yemen, Libya, Sudan, and most recently Somalia, will remain afloat amidst the shifting balance of power in the region and the world," he added.