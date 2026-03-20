British and European bureaucrats fail to analyze their erroneous decisions — Putin’s envoy

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. British and European bureaucrats who cannot admit and correct their mistakes do not analyze their decisions, said Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.

"Demand accountability from Russophobic UK and EU bureaucrats for their wrong decisions and their failure to acknowledge and correct their mistakes. They don’t listen, don’t analyse, don’t adjust," Dmitriev, who is also head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said on X.

"The sooner they are replaced, the higher the chances for the UK/Europe's survival."

He continued his previous post about the energy shock that had already been forecast for Europe. "As predicted – and not initially believed by EU bureaucrats, Protracted Energy Shock (PES)," he wrote, attaching a Financial Times story talking about market collapse because investors factor in the protracted energy shock caused by the war in the region's prices.

Dmitriev said that "a tsunami of energy shock" was coming to Europe on the back of EU's refusal to use Russian natural gas, and predicted a further increase in natural gas prices. At the end of January, the EU Council finally banned Russian LNG imports from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. However, restrictions will be applied earlier. LNG imports under short-term contracts will be prohibited from April 25, 2026, and short-term pipeline gas supply contracts must be completed by June 17, 2026.