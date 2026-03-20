US, Israel attack southern Iranian port of Bandar Lengeh — news agency

LONDON, March 20. /TASS/. US and Israeli forces struck the port of Bandar Lengeh, located in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, Reuters reported, citing the British maritime security company Ambrey.

There have been no reports about damage to merchant vessels or whether warships or port infrastructure were damaged.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.