Belarusian leader says working on 'major agreement' with US

MINSK, March 20. /TASS/. Minsk is working on "a major agreement" with Washington, which will go beyond prisoner releases, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated.

"I am okay with that; [US President] Donald Trump should be informed that I agree to moving forward with this major deal," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying. "We have made our interests clear and sent proposals on the matter to the Americans. They have told me that work is underway on these initiatives," Lukashenko pointed out. "When I say major deal, I mean it’s not just about 'political prisoners,' as they say. Take note, I keep correcting them that there are no political prisoners here because no one gets convicted on political grounds," the Belarusian leader added.

"We are making preparations for this major agreement with the Americans," the head of state emphasized. Lukashenko added that the agenda of talks with the US also covered the potential resumption of the US embassy’s operations in Minsk and the issue of nuclear materials. "You know that we have a lot of nuclear materials. They are under control based on the agreements we made in the past. The International Atomic Energy Agency is aware of where we keep these nuclear materials. They have an interest in the matter with regard to nuclear non-proliferation," Lukashenko explained.