Israeli PM proposes replacing Strait of Hormuz with pipelines through Israel

TEL AVIV, March 20. /TASS/. Transporting hydrocarbons from the Persian Gulf via pipelines through the Arabian Peninsula and Israel could replace transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which has become difficult due to escalating tensions in the region, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters.

According to him, the world needs "alternative routes instead of going through the chokepoints of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in order to have the flow of oil." "Just have oil pipelines, gas pipelines, going west through the Arabian Peninsula, right up to Israel, right up to our Mediterranean ports and you've just done away with the choke points forever," the prime minister pointed out. "I see that as a real change that will follow this war, but I also see this war ending a lot faster than people think," Netanyahu stressed.

He noted that such a transformation of logistics in the Middle East could result from the current Israeli-American military campaign against Iran.