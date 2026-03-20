US, Israel carry out over 16,000 strikes on Iranian territory — newspaper

NEW YORK, March 20. /TASS/. The US and Israel have carried out a total of more than 16,000 strikes since the start of military operations against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from the US Central Command and the Israel Defense Forces.

US servicemen have struck at least 7,800 targets and damaged or destroyed over 120 Iranian ships. Meanwhile, Israel has carried out approximately 8,500 strikes. In addition, the Israeli army has hit around 2,000 targets in Lebanon, the newspaper noted.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.