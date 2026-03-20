EU leaders criticize Orban at EU summit — European Council head

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. EU leaders criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the EU summit for refusing to approve 90 billion euros in military funding for Ukraine for 2026 and 2027, European Council President Antonio Costa said at a press conference following the EU summit.

"A deal is a deal, we need to honor our word. And no one can blackmail the European Council," he said, adding that Orban was heavily criticized by other EU leaders, who nevertheless failed to convince him to change his position. Costa also called the Hungarian prime minister’s stance unacceptable.

Earlier, the European Council published a final statement on Ukraine indicating that two countries, Hungary and Slovakia, refused to approve the funding for Kiev and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.