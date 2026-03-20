Hungary legally blocks EU’s 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine — Orban

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. From a legal standpoint, Hungary has every right to block the EU’s provision of a 90-billion-euro "military loan" to Ukraine because the issue has not yet been fully resolved, and Kiev has meanwhile halted the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters.

He recalled that when the EU Council decided in December 2025 to allocate these funds to Ukraine, three countries - Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic - refused to participate in the initiative but did not prevent others from doing so. "However, the situation has changed since then, as the Ukrainians have imposed an oil blockade on Hungary," the prime minister noted.

"At the same time, the decision-making process regarding the allocation of the loan has not yet been finalized. From a legal standpoint, the situation is clear: we have the right to do this," Orban said, commenting on Hungary’s intention to prevent the allocation of 90 billion euros to Ukraine until it resumes operations of the oil pipeline.

Brussels wants to provide Ukraine with these funds through a joint loan from EU member states, with interest to be paid from the EU’s general budget; however, this requires unanimous approval of a separate document. Hungary and Slovakia refuse to do so, demanding that Ukraine lift the oil blockade. "If the Ukrainians had imposed an oil blockade on Hungary in December, we would never have granted this 90 billion euro loan. But after we approved the decision, we were subjected to an oil blockade, and I cannot pretend that nothing happened," Orban emphasized.

He admitted that defending his position before other EU leaders was difficult, but he did not back down. According to the prime minister, the summit was tense.