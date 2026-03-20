{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Hungary legally blocks EU’s 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine — Orban

The prime minister says the decision-making on the loan has not been finalized, while the Ukrainians have imposed "an oil blockade on Hungary"
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
© AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. From a legal standpoint, Hungary has every right to block the EU’s provision of a 90-billion-euro "military loan" to Ukraine because the issue has not yet been fully resolved, and Kiev has meanwhile halted the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters.

He recalled that when the EU Council decided in December 2025 to allocate these funds to Ukraine, three countries - Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic - refused to participate in the initiative but did not prevent others from doing so. "However, the situation has changed since then, as the Ukrainians have imposed an oil blockade on Hungary," the prime minister noted.

"At the same time, the decision-making process regarding the allocation of the loan has not yet been finalized. From a legal standpoint, the situation is clear: we have the right to do this," Orban said, commenting on Hungary’s intention to prevent the allocation of 90 billion euros to Ukraine until it resumes operations of the oil pipeline.

Brussels wants to provide Ukraine with these funds through a joint loan from EU member states, with interest to be paid from the EU’s general budget; however, this requires unanimous approval of a separate document. Hungary and Slovakia refuse to do so, demanding that Ukraine lift the oil blockade. "If the Ukrainians had imposed an oil blockade on Hungary in December, we would never have granted this 90 billion euro loan. But after we approved the decision, we were subjected to an oil blockade, and I cannot pretend that nothing happened," Orban emphasized.

He admitted that defending his position before other EU leaders was difficult, but he did not back down. According to the prime minister, the summit was tense.

Tags
Ukraine crisisHungary
Middle East conflict
Fire breaks out at Kuwait's Al-Ahmadi oil refinery following drone strike — agency
The Kuna news agency reported that no one was injured in the incident, and firefighters have begun extinguishing the blaze
Read more
5-kW nuclear power plant to be landed on Moon by mid-2030s — Rosatom CEO
The plant will have an operating life of up to 10 years
Read more
Moscow, Beijing, Ankara ready to help resolve Iran conflict — Russian MFA
The ministry says that the states are ready to find ways to achieve long-term stability "based on respect for the interests of all regional countries"
Read more
Israeli PM proposes replacing Strait of Hormuz with pipelines through Israel
This transformation of logistics could happen because of the hostilities in the region, Benjamin Netanyahu notes
Read more
Russia calls for early cessation of hostilities in Middle East — MFA
The ministry says "Moscow is seriously concerned" about the Gulf area confrontation, further escalation risks
Read more
Israel doesn't want world to know about IDF war crimes — war correspondent
According to Christelle Neant, Israel has long had a problematic relationship with the truth
Read more
German Federal Bank chief says gold and currency reserves safe in US
"These reserves have a special protection status", Joachim Nagel said
Read more
Trump refers to Pearl Harbor attack when asked about surprise launch of Iran operation
The US president says he did not inform the allies about the attack "because we wanted surprise"
Read more
Von der Leyen rules out purchases of Russian gas even in event of power outages in EU
The EU will continue the transition to green, European-produced energy, the European Commission president says
Read more
Tehran says F-35 fighter jet hit by Iran’s new air defense systems
After the June 2025 12-Day War, young specialists at IRGC "were able to create new air defense systems and introduce them into the country’s integrated air defenses," the Iranian armed forces said
Read more
Annual losses of QatarEnergy from Iran strikes may amount to $20 bln — Reuters
The company may declare force majeure under the long-term contracts of LNG supplies to Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China
Read more
Russian auto market descends to sixth position in Europe in February 2026
In February 2026, 80,027 new cars were sold in Russia
Read more
Hungary will not participate in war, to which Europe is now preparing — premier
Viktor Orban emphasized that the Ukrainian conflict has not yet been resolved, and the EU leadership is poised to continue it
Read more
Thousands displaced from border areas in Russia’s Belgorod Region amid Kiev’s attacks
According to an aide to the regional deputy governor, the four years of Ukrainian attacks have made it clear that Kiev’s forces deliberately seek to target civilians
Read more
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 1,000 — health ministry
According to medics, reports of the highest numbers of killed and injured citizens came from the southern regions and the Bekaa Valley
Read more
Negotiations with Israel could begin immediately after ceasefire — Lebanese President
The peace initiative Lebanon announced on March 9 remains in effect, Joseph Aoun said
Read more
Israel catalyst of Middle East war — Turkey’s foreign minister
Hakan Fidan also pointed to the undermined global stability
Read more
90 billion euros for Kiev remain blocked, EU to somehow solve this — European Commission
President Ursula von der Leyen promised to send the money "one way or the other"
Read more
Russian MFA details civilian suffering caused by Ukrainian strikes
Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik noted that a number of European politicians consider their "main achievement" to be providing Vladimir Zelensky’s regime with massive amounts of military aid "supposedly for waging a defensive war"
Read more
UK exempts Rosneft’s transport of Kazakh crude from sanctions — document
The sanctions exemption is valid until March 18, 2028
Read more
Missile subs Dmitry Donskoy, Knyaz Potemkin to join Russian Navy — commander
They are currently under construction at the Sevmash, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Alexander Moiseyev said
Read more
Russia's Rosneft stops operations in Venezuela
Russia’s government acquires assets of company in this country
Read more
American sailors set fire to USS Gerald R. Ford to avoid fighting — Iranian army
On March 12, the US Naval Forces Central Command reported that a fire broke out on board the USS Gerald R. Ford
Read more
Russian stock indices decline as main trading session on Moscow Exchange closes
The MOEX Index fell 0.1% to 2,868.99 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 2.11% to 1,065.32 points
Read more
Hungary legally blocks EU’s 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine — Orban
The prime minister says the decision-making on the loan has not been finalized, while the Ukrainians have imposed "an oil blockade on Hungary"
Read more
Netanyahu promised to stop attacks on oil and gas facilities in Iran — Trump
According to the US president, the United States and Israel act independently, but at the same time coordinate their efforts
Read more
Russia extends restrictions on transfers abroad for non-residents from unfriendly states
Restrictions apply to transfers from accounts of both individuals and legal entities opened with Russian brokers and trust managers
Read more
Netanyahu denies Israel pushing Trump to launch operation against Iran
The official says that the US president makes his decisions based "on what he thinks is good for America"
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 84.84 rubles for March 20
The official euro rate was increased by 2.25 rubles to 96.9155 rubles
Read more
Putin proposes Medvedev for position of United Russia leader
In his opinion it would be appropriate to nominate Dmitry Medvedev
Read more
Russia will never view Zelensky as legal negotiating party — Medvedev
Vladimir Zelensky will not be a party to sign an act of surrender, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Russian Tornado-S MLRS maintains 'surgical precision' under electronic warfare — Rostec
The state corporation representatives noted that the system is capable of setting both the flight range and trajectory of each rocket
Read more
Number of foreigners involved in terrorist activities in Russia triples — prosecutor
According to Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan, the answer to these challenges should be the reorganization of public migration administration
Read more
US F-35 jet makes emergency landing after being damaged over Iran — TV
This incident represents the first confirmed instance of an American aircraft being struck by Iranian fire since the escalation to full-scale hostilities
Read more
Hungary to build gas pipeline with Slovenia to import gas from Italy — Szijjarto
The minister says that the new pipeline is planned to become an energy diversification tool, while Hungary has no plans to leave the existing energy sources or delivery routes
Read more
FACTBOX: New Kiev attacks on TurkStream and Blue Stream infrastructure
The attacks were repelled through joint efforts of the Russian Defense Ministry and mobile response teams, with no damage to the facilities
Read more
Kalashnikov Group manufactures batch of Kub-E attack drones for foreign customer
According to the press service, the company’s production capacity allows it to fully meet all domestic customer needs for this munition and export the Kub-E without affecting domestic contracts
Read more
Iran says it attacked Saudi refinery in Yanbu — TV
By attacking the facility, Iran dealt a blow to an alternative route of the United States bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, the TV channel said
Read more
Fire breaks out at Kuwait's Al-Ahmadi oil refinery following drone strike — agency
The Kuna news agency reported that no one was injured in the incident, and firefighters have begun extinguishing the blaze
Read more
Oil above $115, strikes on energy facilities mark Middle East conflict
Gas prices on the European exchange at the opening of trading exceeded $850 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since December 2022
Read more
Iran preparing for a long war as it wants assurances from US, Israel — FT
Tehran seeks to make sure its foes pay a sufficient price so that they think twice before resuming strikes, sources said
Read more
Events in Middle East will have long-term consequences for energy sector — Gazprom CEO
"Figuratively speaking, the situation on international energy markets and its future dynamics can be described as follows: only the bears are resting, and only the bulls are working hard," Alexey Miller added
Read more
Iran war may hurt Vance’s election prospects — WP
The vice president supported the American leader's decision to launch the military operation, the newspaper noted
Read more
Mongolian authorities to reduce import duties for Russian oil products
Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Gongor Damdinnyam initiated amendments to the parliamentary resolution of 1999 'On approval of rates and sizes of customs duties on imported goods'
Read more
Air defenses working near headquarters of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran — TV
No information on damage to the building or casualties is available so far
Read more
Project 677 subs deadly to enemy surface ships — Russian Navy commander
Project 677 submarines belong to the fourth generation of diesel-electric submarines and are currently recognized as the most modern and advanced domestic non-nuclear submarines
Read more
Russia doesn't need ceasefire so that West can rearm Kiev, restart war — diplomat
"The Kiev junta is digging in its heels, obviously with the support of the Europeans," Georgy Muradov said
Read more
Putin says Russia's Paralympians truly inspired at this year's Games
The Russian president recalled that Russia won 12 medals at the Paralympics, including the third-most golds
Read more
Pentagon needs additional funding from Congress for operations against Iran — Hegseth
The US military expects to receive more than $200 billion
Read more
Casualty toll from Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region almost triples in 2026
"The number of shelling attacks involving multiple rocket launchers has increased three-fold in 2026 compared to the same period last year, and the number of drone strikes has doubled," Olga Medvedeva, deputy regional governor for internal affairs, said
Read more
Belgian PM says only Europe finances Ukrainian conflict
Bart De Wever believes that the EU should increase pressure on Russia
Read more
EU leaders cancel press conference with Zelensky in Brussels
The decision was made after the EU summit failed to convince Hungary and Slovakia to lift their veto on allocating €90 billion in military financing to Ukraine
Read more
Attack on Bushehr nuke, European illusion of Russian defeat: Foreign Ministry statements
A solution to the navigation problems in the Strait of Hormuz "must be sought at the negotiating table," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Zelensky must stay alive so he can be brought to trial — lawmaker
Andrey Kartapolov says Russia wants the whole world to see "whom the former US administration and current European leaders actually supported"
Read more
US sells Asia three-year record volume of oil amid Iran conflict — Bloomberg
Asian countries have increased purchases of US oil for April delivery to around 60 mln barrels
Read more
Russia begins mass production of Vorobey-15 bomber drone
The Spektr Design Bureau noted the drone’s excellent maintainability
Read more
Russia concerned about US plans for rapid militarization of space — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that US policy on space exploration and security is becoming increasingly aggressive
Read more
US, Israel strike Iran’s main Caspian port Bandar Anzali
No casualties were reported
Read more
Russia’s trilateral talks with US, Ukraine now paused — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian President’s special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev continues his work within the framework of the Russia-US bilateral group
Read more
Russian troops in LPR fix anti-aircraft guns with thermal sights to target drones
The officer explained that the thermal imaging sight can detect drones at altitudes of up to 1,000 meters
Read more
Russia obliged to strike country potentially transferring nukes to Kiev — lawmaker
Andrey Kartapolov says the transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine would constitute a violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Read more
Netanyahu says Iran now deprived of ability to enrich uranium, produce missiles
The prime minister of Israel emphasizes that "hundreds of launchers" have been destroyed
Read more
Several countries express readiness to help ensure safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz
They also expressed their deep concern about the escalating conflict
Read more
Meloni stuns EU leaders by saying she understands Orban’s veto on Ukraine — Politico
At the same time, the Italian prime minister supports the allocation of €90 billion to Kiev
Read more
United States no longer in control of its foreign policy — Omani foreign minister
Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi expressed hope that America’s commitment to regime change is just rhetorical
Read more
EU leaders criticize Orban at EU summit — European Council head
Antonio Costa called the Hungarian prime minister’s stance unacceptable
Read more
US should use ammunition for own purposes, not send it to Kiev — Hegseth
According to the minister, the US will refill its arsenals "faster than anyone imagined"
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
IMO Council calls for establishing humanitarian corridor for ships in Persian Gulf
IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez noted that implementation of this initiative requires understanding, commitment and concrete action from all relevant countries, as well as industry representatives and relevant UN agencies
Read more
Moscow expects Russian-Armenian nuclear cooperation to continue — diplomat
Dmitry Litskay, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, noted that the possibility of constructing a new power unit in Armenia is being actively discussed
Read more
Press review: US, Russia may agree on Crimea as US, Israel differ on Iran war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 18th
Read more
EU agrees on 90 billion euro loan to Kiev breaking Hungary's veto — Bulgarian radio
On Tuesday European Council President Antonio Costa demanded that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban adhere to the decision adopted at the December summit, in which Budapest also participated
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia block EU summit's decision to allocate €90 billion to Ukraine
The European Council will revert to this issue at its next meeting, the three-point final communique stated
Read more
Russian strategic missile subs fully combat-ready — Navy Commander
This was confirmed during inspections and naval exercises under the direction of the Russian President
Read more
Trump says visit to China postponed by six weeks
The US president said he would praise Japan when he was in China with President Xi Jinping
Read more
President Putin congratulates Russia’s Paralympic team with 'incredible results'
The Russian Paralympic team was allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Paralympics under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem for the first time in 12 years amid sanctions
Read more
Military cooperation between Iran, Russia not directed against third countries — diplomat
Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected allegations of Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine
Read more
Russia to continue constructive efforts to bolster space security — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that, when it comes to keeping space "peaceful and free of weapons and conflict," the "point of no return" has not yet been reached
Read more
Belarusian president pardons 250 convicts for humanitarian reasons — agency
They were convicted of extremism-related crimes
Read more
EU summit mum on providing US with military support in conflict with Iran — statement
EU leaders also "condemned Iran’s indiscriminate military strikes" but did not comment on the US and Israeli strikes
Read more
US, Israel carry out over 16,000 strikes on Iranian territory — newspaper
According to the data obtained by The Wall Street Journal, more than 120 Iranian ships were damaged or destroyed
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
India to buy liquefied petroleum gas from Russia if possible — MFA
India wants "to have a wide range of options," Randhir Jaiswal noted
Read more
Iranian forces hit US Al Dhafra base in UAE — state broadcaster
The servicemen used the Khorramshar, Qadr, and Emad missiles for the attacks
Read more
Arab governments 'furious' about Israel’s attack on Iranian gas field — newspaper
According to the sources, Gulf officials had "aggressively" lobbied the Washington administration to stop US and Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian army sends Colombians to front lines without actual contracts signed — POW
According to the captive, Colombians are recruited by their compatriots
Read more
Brent oil prices on ICE turn lower after nearly 11% intraday surge
As of 9:05 p.m. Moscow time, Brent was down 0.23% at $107.13 per barrel
Read more
Putin’s order on possible withdrawal from EU energy markets being worked out — Kremlin
The energy market is currently experiencing serious turmoil due to the war around Iran, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
UAE announces neutralization of group linked to Hezbollah, Iran
The participants of the group are accused of "money laundering, undermining the economy, and posing a threat to national security"
Read more
Press review: Canada-EU monitor Russian tankers as Gaza talks resume amid Iran conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 19th
Read more
Iran strikes several strategic targets in Israel, including oil refineries — IRGC
The strikes were carried out using drones and Ghadr, Emad, Kheibarshekan, and Khorremshahr missiles
Read more
Pentagon becomes increasingly reliant on land-based missiles — WSJ
The newspaper believes that Washington could deploy several additional land-based missile systems on allied territory in the Persian Gulf
Read more
British PM refuses to send warships to Strait of Hormuz — newspaper
According to the sources cited by The Daily Telegraph, the refusal may worsen his relations with the US president
Read more
Dmitriev calls strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field tipping point
According to US President Donald Trump, only a small portion of the field’s facilities were damaged
Read more
Belarus remains Trump’s ally despite US mistakes — President Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader urged the US envoy to convey his perspective to US President Donald Trump
Read more
US accelerates deployment of additional troops to Middle East — TV channel
According to the sources cited by NBC News, at least 2,200 Marines will depart from San Diego for the region in several days
Read more
Qatar to lose 17% of LNG exports for the period up to five years — Reuters
Two out of fourteen LNG trains and one of two gas-to-liquids plants were damaged as a result of strikes against Ras Laffan industrial area in North Qatar, Energy Minister of Qatar and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said
Read more
Objectives of US-Israel in operation against Iran diverge — US intelligence
The US' objectives have been laid out by President Donald Trump
Read more
US congresswoman reveals 'orchestrated campaign' to sabotage ties with Russia
Anna Paulina Luna still added that Washington is "actively involved in peace talks with Russia and those efforts will not be sabotaged by anyone"
Read more
Forthcoming price tsunami to devastate Europe — Dmitriev
The special presidential envoy and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that "it stems from the stubborn strategic stupidity of Russophobes"
Read more