Rostec delivers batch of Pantsir-S air defense systems to troops

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a batch of Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile/gun systems to the Russian Defense Ministry, the state corporation's press service reported.

The High Precision Systems Holding Company of the Rostec State Corporation has delivered a batch of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile/gun systems to the Russian Defense Ministry under the state defense procurement program. The combat vehicles have passed the required trials and have been accepted by military acceptance representatives, the press service reported.

Rostec noted that the Pantsir family of air defense systems are currently one of the key elements in protecting Russia’s skies and have demonstrated high efficiency in real-world operating conditions.