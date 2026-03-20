End of Middle East conflict hinges on US political will — UN chief

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. The end of the conflict in the Middle East depends on the political will and decisions of the United States, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"The war needs to stop, <...> and I believe that it is in the hands of the US to make it stop. It is possible [to end the war], but it depends on the political will to do it. <...> I am convinced that Israel, as a strategy, wants to achieve a total destruction of the military capacity of Iran and regime change. And I believe Iran has a strategy, which is to resist for as much time as possible and to cause as much harm as possible. So the key to solve the problem is that the US decides to claim that they have done their job. <...> President [of the US Donald] Trump will be able to convince those that need to be convinced that the work is done. That the work can end," Politico Europe quoted Guterres as saying.