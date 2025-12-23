Russian lawmakers adopt 588 laws in 2025 as State Duma concludes autumn session

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, has held the last plenary session of this year’s autumn session.

Summing up the results of the year, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said as many as 588 laws were enacted in 2025.

"In 2025, we passed 588 federal laws, with 71% of them coming into effect immediately. That’s the highest percentage we’ve ever seen," Volodin noted. "The meeting of the autumn session of the State Duma is now declared closed," he announced..

Among the priority issues of the session, Volodin named the adoption of the budget for the next three years, support for the special military operation participants, as well as the fight against cybercrime and fraud.

The session itself will end on December 30. Until then, the lawmakers will work with their regional voters.