Russian stock indices rising on Tuesday - market data

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with growing dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.35% to 2,725.38 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index surged by 1.28% to 1,092.52 points. The yuan lost 1.75 kopecks to 11.112 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index started Tuesday trading in the red but the buyers showed themselves in the second half of the day. It appears that emotions of traders from the moderate step of key rate reduction and remained tough signal from the Central Bank calmed down," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"RusHydro energy company stocks turned out to be growth leaders in the Russian stock market, most likely on expectations of improvements in financial performance of the issuer in connection with the Far Eastern energy system reform," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global noted.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,700-2,800 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global expect.