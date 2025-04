MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Up to ten Chinese brands may leave the Russian car market amid poor sales, the Kommersant news outlet reports, citing dealers and analysts.

Among them are Oting, Kaiyi, SWM, Livan, VGV and MG, sources told the newspaper. Main reasons are overstocking of warehouses, high lending rates and low consumer activity.

Experts polled by the newspaper said that Russians prefer buying Chinese cars with a branched dealership chain to avoid service maintenance problems.