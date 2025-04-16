LONDON, April 16. /TASS/. London's policy of balancing between the European Union and the United States risks a rupture with one of these partners, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told a TASS correspondent.

Commenting on the current course of the UN authorities, which advocate both resetting relations with the EU and deepening special ties with the US, the diplomat said: "Many local experts admit that London feels quite uncomfortable in the current situation of heightened uncertainty in global processes." "Moreover, we can't forget about the third power center in this equation. This is China. Against this political background, the UK is trying to position itself as a certain bridge between Europe and the US," the Russian ambassador pointed out.

"In my opinion, this can lead not to a balance, but to a rupture of relations with one of the sides. According to many objective conditions, the political choice will be Washington, while the trade and economic choice will be the European Union," Kelin said.

"But let's not guess. According to a recent opinion poll, two-thirds of respondents admitted that the country is 'broken' and moving in the wrong direction," the diplomat said. "For our part, we can say that London's self-made decision to refuse normal relations with our country has not brought the UK internal stability, social and economic prosperity, or authority in international affairs," the ambassador concluded.