US financial sanctions cover a third of all countries — newspaper

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. Financial sanctions imposed by Washington on individuals, companies and properties in a certain form affected a third of all countries of the world, according to the analysis performed by The Washington Post.

The US has become the country introducing three times more sanctions than any other country or an international organization, the newspaper said.

According to the news outlet data, more than 60% of low-income countries across the world are under US financial restrictions. The administration of US President Joe Biden introduced sanctions against more than 3,000 persons during the last year alone. Sanctions significantly affected countries exposed to them, the newspaper added.