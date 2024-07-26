Russia calls on all UNSC members to defend UNRWA — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 26. /TASS/. Russia is concerned over the discrediting campaign against the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and calls on all UN Security Council members to defend it, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We are very concerned over the continuing disinformation campaign against the UNRWA. As far as we understand, Israel’s most obnoxious allegations about the agency’s employees have not been proved and the findings of the Review Group led by Catherine Colonna certified UNRWA’s commitment to the principle of neutrality and its pivotal role in what concerns assistance to the Palestinians," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"Security Council members must not play up to discrediting efforts. We call on all to defend the agency. There is no alternative to the UNRWA and this understanding should be a starting point for the Council’s efforts. Knesset’s draft resolution banning UNRWA’s activities in East Jerusalem and recognizing the agency as a terrorist organization cannot be interpreted other than a blow on the entire United Nations."

The Times of Israel reported on July 22 that Israel’s Knesset (parliament) had approved three bills geared to close the UNRWA office in Israel. One bill designates the agency as a terrorist organization and envisages the rupture of ties with the agency. All the three bills were submitted to the Knesset commission on foreign affairs and defense ahead of the second and third readings.