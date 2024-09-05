IN BRIEF: Far East becomes Russia’s 'flagship' in new global economic reality — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Far East has become "the most important factor in strengthening Russia's position in the world," the country's "flagship" in the new global economic reality, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

TASS has collected the key statements the head of state made at the forum.

On the Importance of the Far East

"The most important business ties, trade routes and the whole direction of development are increasingly being reoriented to the East and the Global South," he said.

The Far Eastern regions "provide direct access to these growing and promising markets, allowing us to overcome the barriers that some Western elites are trying to impose on the world."

On the economy of the future

According to Putin, the economy of the future "is built around people," meaning one should not build industrial facilities where there is no social infrastructure. Not only is this unfair, but it simply does not work in the modern economy.

On nuclear power plants in the Far East

"I ask you [the authorities - TASS) to think about building nuclear power plants in the Far East," Putin said.

On mortgages

"I propose to put an end to this matter. Keep the rate for Far Eastern and Arctic mortgages unchanged, namely 2% per annum," the President said.

He instructed the authorities to raise the mortgage benefit for large families in all Far Eastern regions with low birth rates to 1 million rubles ($11,000).

On the role of the EEF

Agreements worth more than 10.5 trillion rubles ($116.4 bln) have been signed at the last three Eastern Economic Forums.

"The Eastern Economic Forum has become a recognized platform for establishing strong business contacts and discussing strategic issues of developing Russia's Far East and the entire Asia-Pacific region," Putin stated.

On BAM

The Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) should become not only fully double-track, but also fully electrified.

Russia is ready and able to implement global-scale transport projects, "build quickly, in large quantities and with high quality."

On resources

Russia must ensure its own resource sovereignty "for an uninterrupted supply" of affordable fuel and raw materials to the country.

The Far East has the potential to explore for and extract titanium, lithium, niobium, rare earth metals and other resources "that are required in the economy of the future."

On the special administrative region of Russky Island

Over 5.5 trillion rubles ($60.9 bln) have returned from offshore zones and foreign jurisdictions to the special administrative region of Russky Island.

On the Northern Sea Route

The volume of freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route has increased five times compared to Soviet times and has already exceeded 36 million tons.

On international priority development areas in the Far East

The authorities need to speed up work on the bill to develop territories in the country's Far East.

On logistics project with China

A joint project between Russia and China to develop Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island in the Khabarovsk region is expected to be launched as early as 2025.

"I am confident that it will give a good, powerful impetus to the development of Khabarovsk and the entire region," Putin said.

On drones

Russia plans to launch a project on unmanned aerial vehicles for civilian purposes in the Far East.