Teenager stabs teacher at school entrance in Russia’s Perm Region — governor

PERM, April 7. /TASS/. A teenager stabbed a teacher at the entrance to a school in the town of Dobryanka in Russia’s Perm Region, leaving her in critical condition, Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported on his Telegram channel.

"This morning, at the entrance to School No. 5 in Dobryanka, a 17-year-old teenager stabbed a teacher. The teacher’s condition is assessed as critical. She is in hospital, and doctors are fighting for her life," Makhonin said.

The governor said an air ambulance team, comprising a multidisciplinary group of doctors, had departed from Perm.

The attacker was detained by police. Law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene.