Russia wants stable oil market, not global energy chaos — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia wants to see a stable global oil market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Currently — and the Russian Deputy Prime Minister will correct me if I am wrong — I think oil supplies to global markets have decreased by 10%. Of course, this is roiling the global economy and international energy markets. We are not interested in this," the Russian leader emphasized.

"We are interested in further cooperation with our friends, say, within the OPEC+ alliance, in order to stabilize the market and reduce its volatility. This is our priority. We will continue to move in this direction," Putin concluded.