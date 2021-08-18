Russia’s Il-114 airliner banned from taking part in Army forum over Il-112V plane crash

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s new Ilyushin Il-114-300 regional passenger plane has been prohibited from participating in the Army 2021 international military-technical forum over the crash of an Il-112V military transport plane that uses same-type engines, a source in the domestic aircraft industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"A problem with the engine is now considered as a likely cause of the crash. In particular, the Il-114 airliners operate the same TV7-117ST engines in their civilian version and, therefore, a decision has been made to ban a flight by an Il-114-300 aircraft from the Zhukovsky aerodrome to Kubinka to participate in the Army 2021 forum until the causes of the military transport plane’s crash are established," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

An Il-112V light military transport plane is outfitted with two TV7-117ST turboprop engines. Il-114-300 short-haul passenger planes operate the TV7-117ST-01 civilian version.

Both planes were expected to take part in the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum that will run at the Kubinka airfield near Moscow on August 22-28.

An Il-112V new military transport plane flew into the Moscow Region from the Voronezh Aircraft Enterprise on August 13 to participate in the Army 2021 forum. However, the plane crashed during a training flight as it was approaching for a landing at the Kubinka airfield on August 17. The plane’s right-side engine burst into flames, following which the aircraft rolled to its right side, started to lose speed, overturned and crashed, killing three crewmembers.