Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 1,000 — health ministry

BEIRUT, March 19. /TASS/. Over one thousand people have died as a result of strikes by the Israeli Air Force on Lebanese territory since the start of the new military escalation in the region, the republic’s health ministry stated in a summary published on social media X.

"The total number of victims per day increased from 968 to 1,001, and the wounded from 2,432 to 2,584 people," the ministry indicated. According to medics, reports of the highest numbers of killed and injured citizens came from the southern regions and the Bekaa Valley, where 26 died and 129 were wounded.

According to data from the Lebanese Interior Ministry, the number of displaced persons in Lebanon has risen to 1,049,328 due to the military actions.