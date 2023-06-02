Russia continues interaction with OPEC+ participants — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia continues communications with OPEC+ participants but does not voice its expectations from OPEC+ monitoring committee and ministers meetings scheduled for June 4 in Vienna, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Nobody announces this anytime, even among specialists, and we will therefore make no announcement. I can only say Russia continues interaction with relevant participants in this process and this effort will continue," Peskov said.

The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the meeting of ministers from OPEC+ participating countries will be held in Vienna on June 4. The previous in-person meeting of ministers was in October 2022.