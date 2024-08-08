Russian citizen charged with cyber fraud in US — court files

NEW YORK, August 8. /TASS/. Russian citizen Pavel Kublitsky and Kazakh citizen Alexander Khodyrev have been charged with cyber fraud in the US, according to documents published in the electronic database of the US District Court, Middle District of Florida.

As the court claims, the two men were involved in the activities of the WWH platform in the the Darknet. Allegedly that platform was used for purchasing stolen bank account numbers, fake documents and hiring hackers.

"There is probable cause to believe that Kublitskii and Khodyrev are two of the administrators of WWH," the document says.

The citizens of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan are charged with conspiracy for trafficking in unauthorized access devices and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices. The document also notes that the accused were not officially employed, but led a luxurious lifestyle.