Russian ambassador to South Africa presents UAE counterpart with symbolic BRICS banknote

DUBAI, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to South Africa, Ilya Rogachev, has presented the head of the UAE’s diplomatic mission, Mahash Saeed Alhameli, with a symbolic banknote of a BRICS single currency with a face value of 100 units, the Iranian news agency IRNA reports.

Rogachev presented the souvenir banknote at a reception at the UAE embassy in Pretoria, dedicated to the country's accession to BRICS. According to the agency, the diplomat said the banknote was made in Russia.

The agency published photos of the banknote. The central part shows the national flags of the five members of the group - Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa - placed inside a ring. Each flag is accompanied by the name of the country, written in one of the official languages. Above the corresponding flag there is an image of an architectural landmark or cultural site associated with each particular country. Russia’s symbol is a panorama of the Moscow Kremlin.

The reverse of the banknote shows the state flags of Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mexico and Nigeria, as well as the flag of Afghanistan, used before the seizure of power in the country by the radical movement Taliban (banned in Russia), and the previous flag of Bangladesh, which was changed in 1972. Each corner of the obverse and the reverse features the name of the BRICS New Development Bank.

On August 22-24, the 15th BRICS summit chaired by South Africa was held in Johannesburg. The participants in the summit agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will join the group as of January 1, 2024.