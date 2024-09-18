Population inflation expectations fall to 12.5% in September after growth in August

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Inflation expectations of Russians for the year in September reached 12.5%, having decreased by 0.4 percentage points in comparison with August, according to the latest Infom survey for the Bank of Russia.

In August, this figure rose to 12.9% after 12.4% in July and 11.9% in June.

At the same time, the inflation rate as perceived by the population fell to 14.4% in September from 15% in August.

Observed inflation among those with savings fell from 13.5% to 12.9% and to 16.1% from 16.7% among those who have no savings.

Expected inflation among those with savings increased to 11.5% from 10.2% in August and decreased from 16.1% to 15.6% among those who have no savings.

The survey was conducted from September 2 to 12, 2024, among at least 2,000 respondents over the age of 18 in 105 populated areas from 55 Russian regions.