Russia perceives Armenia as ally — Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow treats Yerevan as an ally, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Armenia is our ally. That is how we treat Armenia," he said, answering the question whether relations with Armenia have deteriorated along the lines of integration structures.

"We had a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission on August 27. Everything was absolutely normal," Overchuk added.

