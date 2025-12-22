Russia, Kazakhstan have no contentious issues in any sphere — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed discussing priority bilateral matters during a private meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Putin stated that Russian-Kazakh relations are progressing positively across all areas with virtually no problematic issues.

"I'm pleased to meet with you and discuss matters I consider priorities for developing bilateral ties. Overall, the situation is developing positively - we have no single contentious or complicated issue in any sphere," Putin said.

The Russian leader acknowledged that "questions naturally arise with such extensive cooperation."