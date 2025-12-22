US policy moving in right direction, but Ukraine questions remain — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Moscow is pleased with the recent shift in US policy as laid out in its security strategy, but questions remain on the topic of Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at an event of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"The recently published US National Security Strategy openly questions the practicality of the North Atlantic alliance’s endless expansion. This in no way means that we don't still have some serious questions to the US side, including in the context of Ukraine. However, it would be unfair if we didn’t call the above-mentioned aspect as them taking an important step in the right direction," the high-ranking diplomat said.

The deputy foreign minister went on to say that the Trump administration "has seriously reviewed the course" taken by his predecessor Joe Biden’s team, discarding several "profoundly anti-Russian elements in Washington’s policies."

"Without embellishing the reality in any way or overestimating the ongoing political developments in the United States from the point of view of Russian interests, I would still like to note that the Trump administration has demonstrated political will by creating an atmosphere that fosters a detailed and result-oriented dialogue on resolving the Ukrainian crisis," Ryabkov continued.

He added that the fact that the US side has acknowledged at the supreme level that "NATO’s push towards the Russian borders" has become one of the root causes of the conflict.