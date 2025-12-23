Putin’s hotline for Q&A session receives over three million calls this year

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. More than three million calls came into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hotline this year, resulting in almost 3.5 million questions, executive committee head of the Popular Front Mikhail Kuznetsov said.

"The hotline received three million calls, which resulted in 3.45 million questions," Kuznetsov said, specifying that a total of 3.03 million calls were received.

According to Kuznetsov, the majority of requests came from women (67%), more than half (52%) from people aged over 56, and one in four from young people. The social sphere was the most popular topic (18.94%), with 7.81% of questions asking about social security.

Thus, the Popular Front said, the most popular social issue was the standard of living of pensioners. Russians raised issues related to corruption, the repair and construction of roads, housing for law enforcement officials, salaries for medical workers, the search for people who fight in the special military operation, a shortage of preferential medicines, and the quality and safety of public services. Also among the notable topics were water supply in Donbass, environmental threats, the problem of stray animals, and complaints about the quality of mobile communications and the Internet.

The largest number of questions for the hotline came from Moscow (543,000), followed by the Krasnodar Region (208,000), St. Petersburg (190,000), Rostov Region (109,000), Sverdlovsk Region (93,300). 102,800 questions were filed from Donbass and Novorossiya this year.