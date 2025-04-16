Hamas rejects reports suggesting its conversion into political party

TUNIS, April 16. /TASS/. Reports suggesting that the Palestinian radical Hamas movement might transform into a political party do not reflect reality, senior Hamas official Husam Badran told a TASS correspondent.

"We are a people living under occupation and we are entitled to resist it. This is our right protected by international laws and treaties," he stated. According to Badran, "political parties only operate in independent countries." "Under occupation, the task of movements and organizations is to resist the occupation," he emphasized.

On April 14, Al Hadath TV reported that Hamas "expressed its readiness to transform itself into a political party." In addition, according to the TV channel, the movement said it was not opposed to "several Hamas leaders leaving Gaza if they don't face persecution [outside the Palestinian enclave].".