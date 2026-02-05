End of Russia-US nuclear accords: on Feb 5 world left without New START Treaty

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The last agreement between Russia and the United States on strategic stability, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), expired on February 5. For the first time in the past half century, the world is faced with the absence of any mandatory limitations on strategic arsenals of Russia and the United States — the two powers holding the vast majority of the world’s nuclear weapons.

The expired agreement between Moscow and Washington came into effect in 2011, replacing the 1991 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty and the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SORT). In 2021, the document was extended for an additional five years without conditions.

The parties to the New START Treaty successfully established several key limits: no more than 700 units for deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and deployed heavy bombers; 1,550 units for their warheads; and 800 units for deployed and non-deployed launchers. Furthermore, the treaty ensured a system of mutual inspections and notifications.

One of the New START signatories, current Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, in a recent interview called it an "element of trust," which allowed for the introduction of a mutual count of warheads and deployed delivery vehicles, thereby monitoring the situation. The expiration of the last Russian-American strategic stability treaty, according to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, "should alert everyone."

The US leaves no choice

The Treaty was signed on April 8, 2010, in Prague by Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama, then presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States. On the day of signing, Medvedev noted: "Ultimately, we have a document that fully balances the interests of Russia and the United States. The main thing is that there are no winners or losers." He particularly emphasized that the entire international community benefited from the Treaty.

However, as Moscow has repeatedly pointed out, the US ultimately set a course for dismantling the foundations of the global arms control architecture. Thus, Washington withdrew from the ABM Treaty in 2002, the INF Treaty in 2019, and the Open Skies Treaty in 2020. The last pillar of arms control between the two nuclear powers, Russia and the United States, remained the New START, which will now fade into oblivion, despite Moscow’s desire to rectify the situation in this area. On August 8, 2022, Russia was forced to notify the United States it was temporarily closing its facilities to New START inspections "due to Washington's persistent desire to force a unilateral restart of inspection activities under conditions that do not take into account existing realities and create a unilateral advantage for the US side." This decision was made against the backdrop of an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign by the West and the imposition of sanctions against Moscow.

In February 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty, but not formally withdrawing from it. The head of state emphasized that before resuming discussions on continuing work under the treaty, the Russian side must understand how it will account for the arsenals of not only the United States but also other NATO nuclear powers — the United Kingdom and France. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on February 21, 2023, that Moscow would continue to observe the core quantitative limits on strategic nuclear weapons stipulated in the Treaty for the duration of its validity. It was emphasized that "Russia’s decision to suspend the New START Treaty may be reversible," but "for this to happen, the United States must demonstrate political will and abandon its aggressive course of undermining Russia's security" by taking concrete steps toward genuine de-escalation.

On September 22, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow was prepared to continue adhering to the Treaty’s quantitative restrictions for another year after its expiration in February 2026. However, he noted that this measure would only be feasible if Washington acted in a similar manner. Moscow has repeatedly reminded the United States of this initiative by the Russian president, but no formal response to Russia’s proposal has come from the United States.

Pragmatism without illusions

Moscow has acknowledged that the global situation will become more precarious after the New START Treaty expires. However, as Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated, Russia does not intend to succumb to provocations or enter into an arms race. "If some ‘hotheads’ are under the false impression that we will falter, give in to provocations, and launch an arms race — I assure you, this is not going to happen," the deputy foreign minister said.

Russia also hopes to avoid adverse scenarios of escalation in the strategic situation after the Treaty expires. However, as Ryabkov emphasized, the Russian side will be able to maintain its security even without an agreement. "The work to modernize Russia’s nuclear arsenal is in a highly advanced stage. New systems have been developed that did not exist at the time the treaty (New START) was signed. All these are well-known facts. There can be absolutely no doubt in this field," Ryabkov concluded.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia continues to await a US response to the New START Treaty initiative, but there have been no reports from Washington on this matter yet. At the same time, as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, Washington’s refusal to extend the restrictions after February 5 would not be catastrophic for Russia. "Yes, we support compliance with all restrictions. But if the US chooses a different course, it will not be a disaster for us," he stated. "We remain confident. We have our own program in place, which will proceed as planned."

The ball is in America’s court

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated Washington’s readiness to discuss nuclear disarmament issues with Moscow. The American side has noted that Washington seeks further reductions in nuclear arms with Russia, as well as China’s participation in this process. According to the US leader, this topic was also raised during his meetings with the Russian President in Anchorage. Moreover, Trump called Putin’s proposal to maintain quantitative limits under the New START Treaty a good idea and acknowledged that a complete arms control vacuum would pose a serious problem for the entire world. However, the American side has taken no concrete measures, and there has been no official response to Russia’s initiative.

At the same time, Trump has consistently promoted the idea of revising the New START Treaty. In an interview with The New York Times earlier this year, he made it clear that if the treaty expires, the US intends to reach a "better" deal with Russia, possibly involving other players. The issue primarily concerns China: the American president has repeatedly emphasized the need to engage Beijing in arms control negotiations. Therefore, the White House believes that other nuclear powers should be invited to the negotiating table, transforming the bilateral dialogue into a multilateral format.

For its part, the Russian side is cautious about Washington’s statements, believing that it would be impossible to revive the strategic security dialogue between Russia and the United States unless Washington embraces a radical change to its foreign policy course toward Moscow. At the same time, as Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, Russia did not plan to make any additional diplomatic moves before the expiration of the New START Treaty, emphasizing that all necessary proposals had been made in advance, and the lack of a constructive response from the US side is viewed as a deliberate stance. "They’ve had plenty of time to think it over. The lack of a response is also a response," the Russian diplomat concluded.