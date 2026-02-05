Europe is under censorship and lacks unbiased info on Ukrainian conflict — Orban

BUDAPEST, February 5. /TASS/. Europeans are treated with one-sided information about the conflict in Ukraine because they are unable to hear Russia's stance due to the ban on broadcasting of Russian media on their territories, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Russian media are not allowed to roll out their information on the territory of the European Union, while Ukrainian media are allowed," Orban said.

"This is why, we are unable to figure out Russia's stance" regarding the special military operation, Orban said at a public meeting organized by the Mandiner magazine in Budapest.