Polish PM arrives in Kiev for talks with Zelensky

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev for talks with Vladimir Zelensky, the Polish premier’s chancellery said in a statement on X.

"Prime Minister Donald Tusk has arrived in Kiev," the statement reads.

The Polish delegation also includes Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski.

According to Tusk, plans to organize an international conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction in the Polish city of Gdansk in June will be among the topics the parties will discuss.