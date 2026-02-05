Trump to make decision on New START when deems appropriate — media

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will make a decision on further steps to control nuclear weapons when he considers it appropriate, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to an unnamed White House representative, the timeline for implementing arms control measures will also be determined when Trump considers it timely. The agency did not provide any information on when the decision might be made.

The Russia-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired on February 5. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow believes that under the current conditions, the parties are no longer bound by any obligations under the treaty and are free to choose their next steps. Russia intends to act "responsibly and in a balanced manner," shaping its approach to strategic arms reduction based on a thorough analysis of US military policy and the overall strategic situation, the ministry added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Security Council meeting in September 2025 that Moscow was prepared to continue adhering to the treaty’s quantitative limits for another year after its expiration, provided Washington agreed to do the same. Responding to a question from TASS on October 5, 2025, Trump called Putin’s proposal a good idea. However, the US has not taken any tangible action in response to Russia’s proposals.