Russia-US deal on arms control necessary for humanity’s survival — former US congressman

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. Agreements between Russia and the US on nuclear arms control are necessary for the survival of humanity, former US Congressman Dennis Kucinich told TASS.

Commenting on the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the politician, who ran for president in 2004 and 2008 and was mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, said: "It remains an urgent matter that the United States step forward to rescue the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, for the sake of the survival of humanity." "As two nuclear superpowers, Russia and the United States have an opportunity, even at this late moment, to demonstrate to the world the serious nature of reducing the number of nuclear arms in our arsenals. Otherwise the willful collapse of the treaty will be seen as a license for a new round of building nuclear weapons. Proliferation will be world-wide," Kucinich noted.

"Russians and Americans share a common interest in nuclear arms reduction. We share a common destiny to live in peace and prosperity and a common fate if we choose to ignore the consequences of the nuclear ‘Sword of Damocles’ hanging over the world," the former congressman added.

"Let us make a New Start, for the security of both of our nations, and the world. Keep in mind, the opposite of start, is finish," said Kucinich, who was one of the founders of the US House of Representatives working group on strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation with Russia.

On New START

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011.

The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers. The treaty was signed for a term of ten years, until February 5, 2021, with a possibility of a further extension upon the parties’ mutual consent.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the treaty, described by the Russian authorities as the golden standard in the sphere of disarmament, for the maximal possible five years.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 21, 2023 that Russia was suspending its participation in New START but was not withdrawing from it. The president stressed that before returning to the discussion of the extension of the treaty, the Russian side wanted to understand how New START will take into account not only the US’ arsenals but also stockpiles of other NATO nuclear powers, namely the UK and France.

The treaty expires on February 5, 2026. Putin announced in September 2025 at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow is ready to continue adhering to the quantitative restrictions under New START for another year after its expiration. However, he noted that this measure would only be viable if Washington acted in a similar manner. Responding to a TASS question on October 5, 2025, US President Donald Trump called Putin’s proposal a good idea. However, the US has not taken any practical action in response to Russia's proposals.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, given the current circumstances, Moscow believes the parties are no longer bound by the treaty's obligations and can choose their next steps freely. The ministry added that Russia intends to act "responsibly and in a balanced manner," basing its approach to strategic arms reduction on a thorough analysis of US military policy and the overall situation in the strategic sphere.