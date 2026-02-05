UAE talks discuss ceasefire, territories — source

ABU DHABI, February 5. /TASS/. Economic issues, the ceasefire framework, and territorial issues are under discussion at trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US in Abu Dhabi, a source told TASS.

"Overall, they address economic matters, territorial issues, and the ceasefire mechanism," the agency source said.

The first round of the security consultations was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov led the Ukrainian working group.