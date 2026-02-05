Russia regrets expiration of New START Treaty — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia regrets the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which will expire at the end of the day as it was not extended by Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We view the expiration of the treaty negatively and express our regret in this regard," he pointed out.

The New START Treaty, the last international legal restriction on the deployment of nuclear weapons, is set to expire today due to Washington's refusal to extend it. US President Donald Trump said he hopes to reach a better agreement that includes China.

Moscow has offered to continue complying with the New START restrictions for another year after the agreement expires but has not yet received an official response from Washington on this initiative. On the issue of China's participation, Moscow believes that this is Beijing's own business and respects any decision made by the Chinese side. At the same time, Russia emphasized that, should the New START Treaty be expanded, it must include the US' NATO nuclear allies, the UK and France, whose nuclear capabilities are not covered by any strategic stability treaty.