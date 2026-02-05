MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev has proposed investigating potential family ties between Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"Russia should launch an investigation into whether Polish PM [Donald] Tusk is actually a secret brother or son of Epstein. Don’t they look alike?" he wrote on his X page in response to Tusk's statements that Epstein was allegedly a Russian spy.

Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement agencies on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said there was evidence that between 2002 and 2005, he arranged for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14, to visit his home in Manhattan. Epstein's circle of friends and acquaintances included current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, as well as major entrepreneurs and show business stars. Criminal proceedings against the financier in the US were terminated after he committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019. Epstein's acquaintances included former US President Bill Clinton and current leader Donald Trump.