Saudi Arabia creates passports for camels

DOHA, February 5. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s government has introduced passports for its local camel population.

"His Excellency the deputy minister presented the camel passport in order to improve the efficiency of the [livestock] sector and establish a database of camels," the kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture announced on X.

According to the ministry, the camel ID will be an officially accredited document containing information about the animal, its breed, and its owner. A key feature of the document is a detailed vaccination record, which will enable the creation of an accurate and reliable medical file for each camel and facilitate efforts to monitor infectious diseases across the population.

The ministry said the passports would also simplify the process of verifying ownership rights and improve selective-breeding practices for livestock farmers.