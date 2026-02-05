Russia surprised by US sanctions against oil companies after Anchorage

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Moscow was taken aback that Washington imposed sanctions on Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft following talks in Anchorage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Sanctions still remain. Moreover, for the first time, new sanctions were imposed, particularly harsh ones, against our largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, a couple of weeks after the meeting in Anchorage. President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] was surprised," Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

"We parted ways in Anchorage with Russia supporting the US proposal to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. After that, we waited for the US to confirm, since you agreed with our proposal, let's announce something, convene a conference, sign something, [convene] a peace council. But sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft suddenly happened," he noted.

On August 15, Putin met his American counterpart Donald Trump at a military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours, including a format change: one-on-one in the limo of the American leader on the way to the main meeting place and in a narrow three-on-three format. On the Russian side, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also took part in the meeting, while on the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict had become the central topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations, returning to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow.