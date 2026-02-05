Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s borderline Kursk Region 16 times over past day

KURSK, February 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military shelled borderline areas of Russia’s Kursk Region 16 times, and air defenses shot down 27 Ukrainian drones over the region in the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Overall, from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on February 4 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on February 5 [from 6:00 a.m. GMT on February 4 to 4:00 a.m. GMT on February 5], 27 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery against re-settled communities 16 times. On one occasion, a drone attacked our territory by dropping an explosive," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian army’s attack on the settlement of Mikhailovka in the Rylsk district damaged a house and a car, with no casualties reported, he said.