Russia hopes US to demonstrate wisdom in regard to Iran — UN envoy
Epstein files show how West treats children — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The criminal regime in Kiev continues to be demonstratively supported and protected by its direct sponsors, who pay handsomely for all this - the murders of children in the first place," Maria Zakharova said
What we know about next round of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the same security team would represent Russia in the negotiations as in the first round of talks
Kremlin downplays reports about India potentially switching oil suppliers
Dmitry Peskov noted that India always purchased oil and petroleum products from other countries
NATO plans overt military intervention in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that forces of the Coalition of the Willing are to be led by Britain and France
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 76.91 rubles for February 5
The official euro rate was increased by 39.6 kopecks to 91.1138 rubles
US hardly EU’s ally at present — senior diplomat
Belen Martinez Carbonell called US President Donald Trump "a very unpredictable person"
Russia expects Turkey will speak against attempts to meddle in energy cooperation
Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova pointed to the advantage of time-tested partner relations between Moscow and Ankara
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
India’s purchases of Russian hydrocarbons benefit both countries — Russian diplomat
Russia is ready to continue close cooperation in this sphere with its partners in India, Maria Zakharova added
Euroclear to transfer 3.3 bln euros of revenues from Russian assets to Ukraine
Out of this amount, Ukraine received 1.6 bln euro in July 2025
Deputy chief of EU foreign policy says bloc already at war with Russia
The EU is trying to avoid a conflict that would require the mobilization of the Europeans, Belen Martinez Carbonell says
Russia carries out 150 hours of maximum-tension testing of PD-8 engine
"Based on the results of the block test, the PD-8 demonstrated its reliability when simulating real-life long-term operation," Artem Badernikov, Deputy Chief Designer for the PD-8 program at UEC-Saturn, said
Macron says technical preparations for talks with Putin underway
The French president noted that consultations on the matter are also being held with European partners and Vladimir Zelensky
Security guarantees being floated for Ukraine preclude peace deal — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that he does not know what will be offered to Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi
US needs to comply with Russia’s ideas on New START — expert vanden Heuvel
It is time for the United States to wake up, said editor and publisher of The Nation and President of the American Committee for US-Russia Accord
Musk believes new civil war already underway in US
Another wave of protests erupted in Minneapolis in late January
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Russia to act responsibly amid expiration of New START Treaty — Kremlin aide
The treaty expires on February 5
Il-76 cargo plane from Russia arrives in Cuba — Fidel Castro Foundation
The plane landed at the San Antonio de los Banos military base in Artemisa Province
Russian forces acting with utmost caution in Donbass, Novorossia — Medvedev
Western analysts often say that if Russia had behaved differently in this territory, the consequences would have been entirely different, Dmitry Medvedev said
India seeks to deepen ties with Russia, expert says
"The Indian side speaks about it quite confidently," Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Club, said
Russian envoy to UN urges action against IS terrorists' use of Starlink terminals
Russia expects that the state under whose jurisdiction the relevant technology companies operate will be far sighted, Vasily Nebenzya said
Putin confirms Russia’s support for One China principle — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov emphasized that the interaction between Moscow and Beijing is a powerful, constructive stabilizing factor on the world stage
Trump not surprised by Russia's response to Kiev's attacks, focuses on diplomacy
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, US President continues his efforts towards settling the conflict
US silence on New START sends worst possible signal to nuclear powers — ICAN
According to Alistair Burnett, Head of Communications for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the lack of a response from US President Donald Trump is disappointing, making "every crisis more dangerous and increases the risk of mistakes and miscalculation"
Russia effectively redirects gas supplies to new countries — foreign ministry
Maria Zakharova highlighted that Russia had effectively turned the main vector of gas supplies to new centers of global economic growth
First day of resumed talks on Ukraine concludes in Abu Dhabi — Axios reporter
According to the sources, the discussions will resume "on Thursday in the late morning"
Roscosmos opens cosmonaut recruitment, taking applications again
The selection process will proceed in two stages: a remote review of applications followed by in-person testing of required skills and physical and psychological indicators
Russian Finance Ministry to sell FX and gold worth $2.96 bln in February-March
The daily volume of foreign currency and gold sales will amount to the equivalent of $155 mln
Russia’s newest Piranha-13 kamikaze drone unveiled at Moscow exhibition
Representatives for the producer say that the drone is in use in special military operation in Ukraine
Press review: Russia, Ukraine talks move to new round as New START expires without renewal
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 4th
Elon Musk becomes first person ever worth over $800 billion
The surge in Musk’s fortune followed SpaceX’s acquisition of xAI, another company founded by the billionaire
Putin dismisses his special envoy on environmental protection, ecology, and transport
Sergey Ivanov, who turned 73 on January 31, had held this position since August 2016
Musk will be imprisoned like Durov if he shows up for questioning in France — politician
Florian Philippot characterized the situation with the search and investigation concerning the social network as a "disgrace for France"
Deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine categorically unacceptable for Russia — MFA
Russia will treat these troops as legitimate military targets, Maria Zakharova said
Magomed Bilalov ready to testify at Russian embassy in London
Bilalov was head of Krasnaya Polyana OJSC that sustained losses of over 45 million roubles in 2011-2012 due to groundless payments of interest rates on loans
Kiev authorities actively assist terrorists in Africa — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya also noted that Africa is suffering from the uncontrolled supply of Western weapons to the Kiev regime
India-China relations may provide important impetus to future of BRICS — expert
Andrey Bystritsky highlighted that this issue is of paramount importance for both nations, as they are the two largest countries in the world, collectively representing nearly half of humanity
Oman to host Iran-US talks on February 6 — agency
The talks will follow the same format as in 2025, when the sides held indirect discussions mediated by Muscat
Large-scale US military drills in Africa to involve around 30 countries in May
General Dagvin Anderson specified that the exercise will attract 19 African nations, six European countries, as well as partners from South America and the Middle East
Russia unveils Mi-34M1 helicopter at NAIS exhibition
The helicopter's maximum speed is 220 km/h, and cruising speed is 180 km/h
Five tank cars on fire in Tambov Region
"A fire outbreak at the Kochetovka railway station is being contained in the city of Michurinsk of the Tambov Region," the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said
Argentina moves to extradite Maduro from US — portal
The judge deemed it necessary to extradite Maduro to Argentina so that he could testify in the case
US wants to secure oil access for years, making Venezuela crucial — VP
US media and experts note that the current meeting in Washington has been convened by the US primarily as part of efforts to counter China and trade disputes with it
Ivanov voluntarily steps down from his post as special presidential envoy — Kremlin
Sergey Ivanov, who turned 73 on January 31, had held this position since August 2016
Ukrainian army launches HIMARS rockets, Neptune missiles, drones at Bryansk Region
The regional governor says one person suffered multiple injuries, 20 private houses, an appartment building were damaged
Annual inflation in Russia gearing up to 6.45% from January 27 to February 2
Price growth rates for foods declined to 0.29, including for foods excepts fruits and vegetables - to 0.12%
EU representatives agree 90 bln funding mechanism for Kiev — Reuters
According to the report, the ambassadors reached the agreement at a closed-door meeting in Brussels
Xi calls Putin friend, says ready for dialogue
The Chinese president says he is open to discuss major strategic issues with his Russian counterpart
OSCE bigwigs coming to Moscow for talks on how to bring end to Ukraine conflict
The discussions will focus on the importance of sustained multilateral dialogue
Juan Antonio Samaranch re-elected as IOC vice president
The Spaniard was elected for a second consecutive four-year term
British police identify body found in Cyprus in January as that of Russian tycoon
The cause of Uralkali ex-CEO Vladislav Baumgertner's death has not been identified so far, a police officer said
Epstein files, Zelensky follows in Nazi footsteps: Foreign Ministry statements
According to Maria Zakharova, the Kiev regime is engaged in "a most real linguistic genocide" as it persecutes Russian-speaking people
Russia determined to continue developing comprehensive cooperation with Cuba — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned the US sanctions on Cuba, which bypass the UN regulations
Russia ranks third in the world by number of CCTV cameras
There are 93 cameras per 1,000 people in Russia, according to a study
French presidential diplomatic advisor visited Moscow on February 3 — L’Express
The Elysee Palace has not yet responded to TASS' request to confirm the report about a potential meeting between Bonne and Yury Ushakov
Kiev to receive first disbursements from 90 bln euro loan in second quarter — EU Council
The Council now aims for a speedy agreement with the European Parliament to allow the first payment to be disbursed early in the second quarter of this year
Russia to continue closely monitoring Japan’s course toward remilitarization — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow reserves the right to take the necessary measures in order to prevent any damage to Russia’s interests and security in the Asia-Pacific region
Russian troops start using Germes anti-drone MANPADS in special military op zone
Kaisant Research and Production Association said the system had undergone numerous design changes, including aerodynamic improvements, and propellant cell redesign
Russia’s annual inflation accelerates to 6.47% on January 13-19
For the week of January 13-19, 2026, inflation totaled 0.45%
Europe is under censorship and lacks unbiased info on Ukrainian conflict — Orban
The reason behind that is the ban on broadcasting of Russian media in the EU, says Hungarian Prime Minister
Russia open to finding solutions on strategic stability — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov made this statement, commenting on the looming expiration of the New START Treaty on February 5
Putin, Xi discuss blooming Russia-China relations, exemplary bilateral cooperation
The Russian head of state expressed confidence that bilateral ties will develop sustainably, regardless of the international situation
Unreasonable to ask China to join nuclear disarmament today - diplomat
China’s nuclear strength is by no means at the same level with that of the US, says diplomat with the Chinese Embassy in the United States
US President Donald Trump could leverage Epstein files to his advantage, expert says
Nikolay Novik interprets the situation as part of Trump’s broader strategy of retribution against what he terms the "hostile liberal globalist elites," the so-called "deep state," and pro-democratic forces both domestically and internationally
Russia assumes parties to New START no longer bound by obligations — MFA
In doing so, the Russian Federation intends to act responsibly and in a balanced manner, developing its policy in the field of strategic offensive arms on the basis of a thorough analysis of the US military policy and the overall situation in the strategic sphere, the statement said
Adyutant universal target training system is service-ready in Russia — manufacturer
Kupol CEO Fanil Ziyatdinov noted the company had developed significant expertise in unmanned technologies
Despite problems, New START fulfilled its functions — MFA
New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty initially contributed to discouraging the strategic arms race, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with the document’s expiration
Swiss foreign minister to be tried at ICC for alleged complicity in crimes in Gaza
The Foreign Ministry said it had taken note of the statement
EU hinders Russia’s, US’s efforts on Ukrainian settlement — envoy
"Europe's fixation on acting 'from a position of strength' looks especially ridiculous against the background of the US administration's attempts to facilitate the negotiation process," Yuliya Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna disarmament talks, said
Russia strongly condemns assassination of Gaddafi’s son
Russia hopes that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and those responsible will be brought to justice, Maria Zakharova said
OSCE chairman to visit Russia as representative of organization in deep crisis — envoy
The ambassador noted that the agenda for the talks includes "finding ways to overcome the current sad state" of the OSCE
UAE expects new round of Ukraine talks to advance mutual understanding
According to the statement, the launch of the second round reflects the parties’ continued commitment to the diplomatic process
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
US intends to work with Russia, China to reduce nuclear arsenals — Vance
US Vice President said in an interview with US journalist Megyn Kelly
NATO planning large-scale conflict with Russia within 2-4 years — diplomat
Yulia Zhdanova added there is a "desire to give the processes of Europe's militarization an irreversible character," despite economic stagnation and social pressures
Military decisions regarding Iran unacceptable and dangerous — UN envoy
These actions may impact whole region, says Vasily Nebenzya
Lack of US response on New START, Putin-Xi talks: takeaways from Kremlin aide’s statements
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping "once again noted that the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries are at an unprecedented level"
US to establish alliance for production of critical minerals with fixed prices — JD Vance
The US vice president noted that the participants will establish so-called reference prices for specific minerals and maintain them at a stable level
Supercam UAVs fitted with flight safety software similar to Flightradar
The software is integrated into the drone's control program and installed at the ground control station
Russian diplomat praises Republika Srpska leadership for resisting external pressure
Maria Zakharova noted that the West was seeking to provoke domestic political tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and to interfere in the country’s internal affairs
