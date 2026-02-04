US hardly EU’s ally at present — senior diplomat

MADRID, February 4. /TASS/. European External Action Service Secretary General Belen Martinez Carbonell believes that it is difficult to call the US an ally of the EU at present.

"In today's world, it's not just states that play a role. Europe is also a major economic power," she said in an interview with Spain’s El Pais newspaper. "This is a challenge: we need to learn to be firm without turning into schoolyard bullies," the diplomat pointed out. When asked if Europe had been too meek with President Donald Trump, Carbonell said it was hard to say which approach would have been better. "We are dealing with a very unpredictable person," she said.

When asked if the US was no longer an ally of the association, the diplomat noted: "It's hard to describe them as an ally right now, but they're still an important partner." "With an ally, surprises are usually minor, but here, the range of surprises is vast," she pointed out.

Speaking about the possibility of NATO's collapse, Martinez Carbonell stressed that if "the worst nightmares about Greenland came true, then yes, it would be the end of NATO" in its current form.