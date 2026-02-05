'Positive progress:' What we know about Abu Dhabi talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Talks on Ukraine continue in the United Arab Emirates in a trilateral format, a source told TASS.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), some progress has been made in the negotiation process on a peace agreement with Ukraine, although warmongers seek to obstruct it.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consultations.

Abu Dhabi consultations

- Trilateral talks on Ukraine continue in the United Arab Emirates, a source told TASS.

- Russia, the US and Ukraine held the first round of trilateral security consultations in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24.

- Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, led Russia’s negotiating team.

- The second round of trilateral talks kicked off in the Emirati capital on February 4.

- A source told TASS that the agenda included "economic issues, the territorial question, and a ceasefire mechanism."

Russian envoy’s statements

- Some "positive progress" has been achieved in negotiations on a peace agreement with Ukraine, even though "warmongers in Europe and Britain" are trying to hinder the process, Dmitriev said.

- Work to restore economic cooperation between Russia and the US continues constructively, he added.