Senior Arctic Officials’ meeting due in Karelia in 2023

PETROZAVODSK, August 6. /TASS/. Petrozavodsk will host a meeting of the Senior Arctic Officials in March, 2023, Karelia’s governmental press service said after a meeting between the region’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rodionov and Norway’s Consul General in St. Petersburg Dag Malmer Halvorsen on Thursday.

"Dmitry Rodionov has informed the Norwegian counterpart that in March, 2023, Petrozavodsk will host a meeting of Senior Arctic Officials, where the region will present to foreign counterparts suggestions on Arctic cooperation," the press service said.

The meeting participants highlighted fruitful cooperation between Karelia and Norway in culture, education and healthcare at the Barents Region level.

"The consul general also informed the meeting about the end of Norway’s chairing role at the Barents/Euro-Atlantic Council (BEAC) due in October, 2021, and invited Karelia’s officials to participate in BEAC’s Ministerial session in Tromse, planned for October 25," the press service said. "The consul general hoped the event will be organized offline."

The Arctic Council is a leading intergovernmental forum for promoting cooperation, coordination and interaction between the Arctic’s states, indigenous peoples and residents with the purpose of offering common solutions to "Arctic" issues, including sustainable development and environmental protection in the region. The organization’s working groups regularly produce comprehensive advanced assessment studies on environmental and social problems. Russia chairs the Arctic Council from 2021 to 2023.